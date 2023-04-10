Video: New Jersey imam injured in stabbing during Fajr prayer now in stable condition

A New Jersey imam who was stabbed during Fajr prayer on Sunday is now in stable condition.

The incident occurred at the Omer mosque in South Paterson when around 200 worshipers were kneeling for prayer. The imam, Sayed Elnakib, was stabbed multiple times by an individual who was also performing prayers at the time of the incident.

Though the accused attempted to escape from the spot, he was apprehended by the worshipers until the police arrived and arrested him. The motive behind the attack is not yet clear.

The suspect is a man named Serif Zorba. Zorba was caught by the congregation as he tried to escape.

Later, Mayor Andre Sayegh confirmed that the imam is stable and he is being treated for a punctured lung.

The mosque’s spokesperson released a statement saying that the incident was isolated, and the mosque is safe. However, the Paterson authorities announced an increase in police presence at mosques in the area as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, councilman Al Abdel-aziz expressed his sadness about the incident on his Facebook account. He wrote, “While it is unclear what motivated the attacker, there is no justification for violence of any kind, especially in a sacred space.”

He also wrote, ” As a community, it is important that we come together to support one another and denounce all forms of hate and violence. I encourage everyone to reach out to each other for comfort and support, and to work towards creating a safe and welcoming environment for all who enter your mosque.”

New Jersey has the highest Muslim population per capita in the US. The state is home to many mosques and Islamic centers, and the community is an integral part of the state’s social fabric.