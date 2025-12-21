Video of child dancing in school assembly prayer goes viral

The student seems to be absorbed in the moment, his happy and calm expressions have touched viewers emotionally.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 21st December 2025 12:18 pm IST
School boy dances during prayer
School boy dances during prayer

A heartwarming moment from a school assembly showing a little boy praying has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the boy dressed in his winter uniform is seen swaying side to side while attending the morning prayer. The student seems to be absorbed in the moment, his happy and calm expressions have touched viewers emotionally.

Akshit Balewa, an Instagram user, shared the video with a caption, “Devotion in its purest form. A big salute to parents who give such amazing moral values to their children.”

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak


The child’s genuine devotion and innocence make this video special. He was so engrossed in the prayer that he didn’t notice anyone taking a video of his.

Social media reaction

Most social media users expressed joy upon seeing the innocent boy. One user said, ” That’s why childhood is priceless. A second said, “Cuteness overloaded”; “He literally enjoyed the prayer,” said a third. “This reminds me of school,” said a fourth.

Memory Khan Seminar
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 21st December 2025 12:18 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Offbeat updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button