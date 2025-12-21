Video of child dancing in school assembly prayer goes viral

A heartwarming moment from a school assembly showing a little boy praying has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the boy dressed in his winter uniform is seen swaying side to side while attending the morning prayer. The student seems to be absorbed in the moment, his happy and calm expressions have touched viewers emotionally.

Akshit Balewa, an Instagram user, shared the video with a caption, “Devotion in its purest form. A big salute to parents who give such amazing moral values to their children.”



The child’s genuine devotion and innocence make this video special. He was so engrossed in the prayer that he didn’t notice anyone taking a video of his.

Social media reaction

Most social media users expressed joy upon seeing the innocent boy. One user said, ” That’s why childhood is priceless. A second said, “Cuteness overloaded”; “He literally enjoyed the prayer,” said a third. “This reminds me of school,” said a fourth.