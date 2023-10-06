Video of Fawad Khan flirting with Deepika Padukone goes viral

Mumbai: Pakistani actor Fawad Khan appeared in a few Indian movies but his acting skills and good looks were used to make headlines. As we are aware that due to clashes in bilateral ties between India and Pakistan, artists from across the border have been banned to perform in India but there are some Pakistani artists who still enjoy massive fan following in India and Fawad Khan is one among them.

Fawad Khan is not only a versatile actor but he also shares a good chemistry with various Indian actors and actresses. An old video of the actor in which he is seen praising Deepika Padukone’s beauty has resurfaced online and fans are loving to watch it again and again.

In the video, Fawad Khan is seen flirting with Deepika Padukone and fans are going bonkers after watching Ranveer Singh’s reaction while Fawad is chanting Urdu poetry to admire Pathaan actress.

Fans would have loved to see Fawad Khan and Deepika Padukone sharing screen but it could not happen and it is also reported that Karan Johar had signed various films with Fawad Khan at that time.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone recently appeared in a special role in Jawan. She has Fighter in her kitty. Fawad Khan, on the other hand, will be next seen in a Netflix project with Mahira Khan.