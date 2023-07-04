Video of foreign woman being touched inappropriately in Jaipur surfaces

Police search for auto driver

Jaipur: A video of a foreign tourist being teased and inappropriately touched by an auto driver has gone viral here.

The video was shared by Delhi Women Commission chairperson Swati Maliwal.

The Jaipur police control room sent the video to the Sindhi camp police station for further inquiry, and the location was later identified as Vidhayakpuri station area. Accordingly a case was transferred there, said officials on Tuesday.

Police were searching for the accused auto driver who is seen touching the foreign woman in the video.

Police officials said that the foreign tourist, who is seen walking with the auto driver, is yet to be contacted. They added that the female and the accused are not yet identified.

The video was shared by a known person of this female.

Further investigation in on, they added.

