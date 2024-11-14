Video of Hania Aamir requesting Shah Rukh Khan goes viral

Islamabad: Pakistani actress and model Hania Aamir, who is currently basking in the success of her recently concluded global hit drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum opposite Fahad Mustafa, is currently on a tour across Canada to meet her fans.

During a latest meet-and-greet event in Toronto, hosted by Indian journalist Faridoon Sheheryar, Hania took a moment to express her admiration for Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan and made a special request.

In a lighthearted moment, Hania addressed King Khan directly, saying, “Shah Rukh agar aap yeh dekh rahe hai, toh mujhse mil lein please. Nahi, mein nahi mili hu. Yeh bohot sad baat hai. Mere dimaag mein toh humein dost hona chahiye” (Shahrukh Khan, if you are watching this video, please meet me. Yes, I haven’t met him yet, isn’t it sad? In my mind, we should be friends).

She went on to share her love for Om Shanti Om, one of her favorite Bollywood films.

Hania is no stranger to expressing her love for Shah Rukh Khan. The Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha star has frequently spoken about her admiration for the Bollywood legend. She even recreated his iconic “arms wide open” pose in a viral video.

Additionally, she participated in the Shah Rukh Khan Hook Step Challenge, where she blindfolded herself to recreate some of his most iconic dance moves.