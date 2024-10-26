Video of IAS officer Tina Dabi bowing head to greet BJP leader sparks reactions

A video of IAS officer and Barmer District Collector Tina Dabi bowing her head multiple times to greet Satish Poonia, former Rajasthan BJP state president, has triggered reactions from netizens.

The incident has sparked a debate over propriety and the dynamics between politicians and bureaucrats.

IAS officer Tina Dabi bowed her head 5 times to greet BJP leader

In the video making the rounds on social media, she can be seen wishing the BJP leader by bowing her head five times in seven seconds. She began greeting him even while he was still checking his phone.

Later, the leader said, “Thank you. Thank you. Tina Dabi accha kaam kar rahi hai, safai karwa rahi hai, dustbin lagwa rahi hai” (Tina Dabi is doing good work. She is getting the cleaning done and installing dustbins).

Netizens’ reactions

After the video of IAS officer Tina Dabi greeting the BJP leader went viral on social media, people began to react. One netizen wrote, “Learn!!! How to climb the ladders of power?”

Learn !!!

How to climb the ladders of power? — 𝐊𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐧𝐚 ✰❃ (@Simply_Krishna) October 26, 2024

Another commented, “This is the irony in India. Highly educated and talented officers have no value in front of these netas.”

This is irony on india. Highly educated and talented officers has no value infront of these netas. — Neeraj SRIVASTAVA (@neerajs15569427) October 26, 2024

Recently, Tina Dabi, a 2016 batch IAS officer, was appointed as the Collector of Barmer District.

Prior to her current role, she served as Commissioner of the Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) Department in Jaipur and also as the Collector of Jaisalmer.