Video of Khanzaadi with her ex-boyfriend goes viral

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17, which kicked off with a bang on October 15, has now completed a month, and the excitement is soaring each day. One of the most talked-about contestants this season is Firoza Khan, popularly known as Khanzaadi.

Khanzaadi has been in the spotlight for her on-screen chemistry and romantic angle with Abhishek, especially after his apparent separation from Isha Malviya. Their cozy moments on the show have stirred conversations on social media, though some netizens are skeptical, branding their bond as ‘fake.’

Adding more spice to the gossip, a video featuring Khanzaadi and Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Jad Hadid is making rounds on internet. For the unversed, the two had dated for quite sometime and broke up in September this year.

Speaking about her relationship with Jad, Khanzaadi had then said, “Sometimes you have to do certain things. It wasn’t very serious. Jad and I share the same management company and hence I had to make a few decisions.”

Confirming her breakup, she tol Pinkvilla that she is not in touch with Jad anymore. “No, we are not in touch. He also has a reality show to participate in and is very busy. We haven’t spoken to each other,” she said.

As viewers eagerly anticipate the upcoming episodes, the unfolding drama between Khanzaadi and Abhishek promises to keep the audience on the edge of their seats, revealing the twists and turns of their evolving connection.