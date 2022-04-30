Video of Mohammed Shami’s gesture towards Virat Kohli goes viral

Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli on Saturday smashed a half-century in the match against Gujarat Titans (GT). In the 17th over, GT’s Mohammed Shami dismissed him.

However, Shami’s gesture when Kohli was leaving the field went viral on social media. In the video of the gesture, Shami was seen putting his arms around the former Indian captain’s shoulder to appreciate his knock.

GT beats RCB by six-wickets

In the match, Gujarat Titans scored 174/4 in 19.3 overs after restricting RCB to 170/6 in their 20 overs.

Kohli, former India, and Royal Challengers captain who was advised by former team India coach Ravi Shastri to take a break from IPL to revitalize his batting, gave glimpses of a welcome return to form as he struck a fine half-century.

However, fine rearguard innings by Rahul Tewatia and David Miller, who shared an unbeaten 79-run partnership for the fifth wicket, helped GT beat RCB by six wickets in the IPL match.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 170/6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 58, Rajat Patidar 52, Glenn Maxwell 33; Pradeep Sangwan 2/19, Rashid Khan 1/29) against Gujarat Titans.

With inputs from agencies