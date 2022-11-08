Video of Ravichandran Ashwin sniffing jackets surfaces; bowler reacts

India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday responded to a viral video of him sniffing a jacket at the toss ahead of the match against Zimbabwe during the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

In a video that went viral on social media ahead of the match on November 6, Ashwin was seen sniffing a jacket. The video was shared by former Indian Test batter, Abhinav Mukund who wrote, “Watched this video multiple times already. Just cracks me up again and again. @ashwinravi99 pls enlighten us with your logic of picking the right sweater.”

Watched this video multiple times already. Just cracks me up again and again. @ashwinravi99 pls enlighten us with your logic of picking the right sweater. 😂😂 https://t.co/WJrsB0tg7X — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) November 8, 2022

The allrounder can be seen sniffing two jackets and dropping one of them after inspecting them based on their smell. Ashwin responded to the tweet saying, “Checked for the sizes to differentiate! Checked if it was initialled. Finally checked for the perfume i use Adei cameraman,”

It is to be noted that India beat Zimbabwe by 71 runs to enter the Semifinal. They will face England on November 10.