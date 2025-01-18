Video of Rinku Singh distributing Rs 500 notes to waiters goes viral

Mumbai: Rinku Singh, who is making headlines for rumors about his engagement to MP Priya Saroj, is now winning hearts for a different reason. A video of the cricketer handing money to waiters has gone viral on social media.

Rinku Singh’s Viral Video

In the short clip circulating online, Rinku can be seen distributing Rs. 500 notes to a group of waiters. While it’s not clear when or where this happened, the video has touched many hearts. Social media users have applauded Rinku for staying humble despite his growing fame.

They say when God blesses you big, don’t forget to stay kind—and Rinku Singh might just be the poster boy for that quote!



– Great gesture by Rinku Singh. 👏 pic.twitter.com/kmzAAhR2IE — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) January 18, 2025

A Cricketer with a Golden Heart

Rinku Singh rose to fame through his brilliant performances in the IPL, playing as a finisher for the Kolkata Knight Riders. His fearless batting earned him a spot in the Indian T20I team, where he has proven to be a dependable player. Rinku has played 30 T20Is, scoring over 500 runs with an impressive strike rate and average. His ability to handle pressure has made him a fan favorite.

What’s Next for Rinku?

Rinku Singh will soon be back on the field for the India vs. England T20I series, starting January 22. Fans are excited to see him continue his winning streak and contribute to the team.