Video of snake capture at Sandhya Theatre surfaces, sparks panic online

Hyderabad: A video of a snake being constricted at the Sandhya Theatre in Chikkadpally went viral on the social media platform X on Wednesday, June 11. The spread of the video online caused widespread panic among social media users, who called the theatre demanding clarification.

The video depicts a man trapping a snake using a pipe while holding it by hand in the parking lot of the theatre. As the man can constrict the snake, he encloses it in a bag for safekeeping.

According to local reports, the incident occurred around four months ago, and the snake was safely contained at the time. However, some sources claim the video is more recent. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the exact date of the footage.

As the monsoon season arrives, snakes native to Hyderabad are set to come out of hibernation, making the video believable for viewers online. This is a source of much fear and anxiety amongst Hyderabad’s native people.