Video of SRK speaking in Telugu goes viral – Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood‘s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan is currently reigning over all the social media platforms. He is making headlines for his most-awaited upcoming movie Jawan, starring Nayanthara in the female lead role. What’s interesting part is the movie has been directed by south’s star director Atlee.

During a recently held pre release event in Chennai, SRK was even seen expressing his love for Tamil. Fans are just going gaga over his love for south and now an old video of SRK speaking in Telugu is resurfacing, sparking a viral sensation across the internet.

The video is from the movie Zero’s promotional event in 2018. The viral clip captures a lively interaction between SRK and Anushka Sharma as they respond to an array of questions. Amid the flurry of inquiries from the media, an interviewer from Hyderabad introduced herself, leading to an unexpected and charming moment — Shah Rukh Khan engages with her in a conversation in Telugu, leaving everyone in the hall utterly surprised.

The video clip, now gaining massive online traction, has sparked a wave of admiration for his Telugu speaking abilities.

SRK’s Connection with Hyderabad

Well, it is known to all that the Bollywood superstar shares a special connection with Hyderabad and he has always been vocal about it. For the unversed, SRK’s mother Lateef Fatima Khan, who was a social worker, was born in Hyderabad and was the daughter of a senior government engineer here.

During one of his media interactions, SRK, who calls himself ‘half Hyderabadi’, revealed the time span that he spent in the ‘City Of Nizams’. “I was adopted by my grandmother because they did not have a boy in their family at that time. So, when I was born to my mother they adopted me. They used to live in Tolichowki, Hyderabad. I spent about 4 years of my life here. Then we shifted to Bangalore. My mom was missing me so she took me back from her mother and we moved to Delhi. My mother’s house is in Hyderabad and my whole mother’s side of the family stays here,” he said.