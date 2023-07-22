Video of stone pelting on Amarnath yatris misleading, baseless: ADGP Kashmir

The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar clarified that there was no incident of stone pelting on Amarnath pilgrims, and the video clip of stone pelting that went viral was ‘misleading and baseless’, with the intension to “maligning the image of Jammu & Kashmir Police.”

“Some individuals have uploaded a #misleading and #baseless “stone pelting on yatris” video on social media and tried to malign the image of JKP. In this regard cognizance has been taken and an FIR no 54/2023 stands registered in PS Pahalgam (sic),” Kashmir Zone police tweeted on Thursday.

“General public is advised not to pay any heed to these rumours. JKP has and will always be committed to providing safety and security of yatris and ensuring a peaceful yatra: ADGP Kashmir,” reads another tweet.

“On 15th July, at Sheshnag, there was a scuffle between ponywalas (amongst themselves), which resulted in minor injuries to ponywallas and a few yatris. The situation was immediately brought under control,” the police tweeted on Thursday.

“A case FIR No 51/2023 was registered at PS Pahalgam under relevant sections of law and 3 accused have been arrested: ADGP Kashmir,” police said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Jammu & Kashmir administration, in an official statement, refuted misleading allegations of stone pelting on Amarnath yatris by miscreants. The administration said that the incident had happened due to a minor dispute among the ponywallas themselves.

“The administration has made all the arrangements for the smooth conduct of yatra for the convenience of pilgrims of Shri Amarnathji Yatra,” the statement read.

“The video has been created with malicious intention to create division among communities, spread disharmony and disturb peaceful yatra. All the yatris who have embarked on the pilgrimage of Holy Cave of Shri Amarnathji have testified to the good quality of services and appreciated the seamless yatra,” the statement said further.

The annual Amarnath Yatra began on July 1. The 62-day pilgrimage will culminate on August 31.