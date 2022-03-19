Video of TRS’s Kavitha speaking on Kashmiri Pandits reemerges online

Hyderabad: A video of TRS’s Kavitha Kalvakuntla addressing the Parliament back in 2014, when she was a Member of Parliament has resurfaced online and is garnering views. This comes in the light of the new contentious ‘The Kashmir Files’ and the heightened reactions around the narrative of the film.

A video of a Kashmiri Pandit Journalist, Rahul Pandita saying that the now TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha was the first person to speak on Kashmiri Pandits in the Lok Sabha in a detailed way is trending online.

“Kavitha Kalvakuntla was the first person I have seen speaking in the parliament on Kashmir Pandits back in 2014. Before that, I had never seen a person speaking about Kashmir Pandits in such detail,” Pandita said In an interview with NDTV back in 2020, who was exiled from Kashmir as a young boy.

It is a pleasure to see BJP propagandists tearing up Kashmiri files but it should be noted that the VP Singh government supported by the BJP with 85 MPs was at the center when injustice was done to Kashmiri scholars …



The Kashmir Files is supposed to be a movie on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits who lost their lives due to targeted killings in 1990. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, who is known for being right-wing, the movie is based on video interviews of first-generation Kashmiri Pandit victims. It was released on March 11 and has since sparked controversy.

The most evident reactions to the film came from right-wing supporters have begun to surface on the internet. Video reactions have surfaced from theatres across the country, wherein the usual chanting of ’Jai Shri Ram’ and abusing non-BJP political parties is being carried out.

What should have been the narration of the tragedy of Kashmiri pandits has become a weapon for Hindutva to fulfill its motives and spread anti-Muslim sentiments.