Video of Udit Narayan kissing female fans goes viral, singer reacts

Mumbai: Bollywood singer Udit Narayan is facing criticism after videos of him kissing female fans during a concert went viral. The 69-year-old singer was performing Tip Tip Barsa Paani when female fans came close for selfies. One woman kissed him on the cheek, and he responded by kissing her on the lips. He was also seen kissing other fans, which sparked an online debate.

Internet Reactions

Many social media users were shocked and criticized his actions. Some even pointed out past incidents where Udit Narayan kissed female singers like Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal.

WTF! what is Udit Narayan doing 😱 pic.twitter.com/Rw0azu72uY — Abhishek (@vicharabhio) January 31, 2025

Emraan Hashmi when Udit Narayan walks in pic.twitter.com/UctUzNYU52 — Abhishek (@be_mewadi) February 1, 2025

Who is even surprised?



Udit Narayan has always been a lecherous perv, and quite publicly too. pic.twitter.com/mpwHyYN9Gn — Warrior (@RKzWarrior) January 31, 2025

Udit Narayan ❌

U did it Narayan✅ pic.twitter.com/E4KTf9wvim — Gunratan Sadavarte FC🕶️ (@AzadRahooo) February 1, 2025

Udit Narayan and his colourful history. pic.twitter.com/iVvC36Z7ZV — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) February 1, 2025

Udit Narayan’s Response

Udit Narayan dismissed the backlash, calling it fan love. He told Hindustan Times: “Fans are passionate. We are decent people. Some show love in this way.” He said there were bodyguards present and that such moments shouldn’t be exaggerated.

Udit Narayan is renowned singer who has sung in multiple languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, Sindhi, Odia, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Malayalam and Assamese. Over the years, he has earned acclaim for his songs in iconic films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Rangeela, Pukar, Dhadkan, Lagaan, Devdas, Veer-Zaara, and Student of the Year and has won four National Film Awards.