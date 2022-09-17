TN: Video of upper caste shopkeeper denying candies to Dalit children surfaces

A video of a shopkeeper in the Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu denying candies to Dalit children stating that they have been ostracised by the village has surfaced online.

The incident happened in Sankara Koil (Sankara Temple) where the shopkeeper, who recorded the entire incident, is heard saying to the kids, “Go tell your parents that we will not sell anything from the people of your street.”

A shopkeeper in Tenkasi district in #TamilNadu is denying candy to dalit kids from nearby adi-dravida school in the name of caste .He says "we have made a decision not to sell anything to people from "your street" ". "You should not come to the village shops hereafter" pic.twitter.com/2fEFi6CyS0 — Shalin Maria Lawrence (@TheBluePen25) September 17, 2022

The shopkeeper belongs to the Konnar community, an upper caste that is dominant in the village, activist Shalin Maria Lawrence, who tweeted the video said.

There was a issue two years back when Dalits wanted to play in a local cricket match tournament,were not allowed and there was fight .The case is in the court this week. So this decision to ostricise the Dalits from public was made by the caste group . — Shalin Maria Lawrence (@TheBluePen25) September 17, 2022

The decision was taken following an incident that took place two years ago when Dalit children were not allowed to play in a local cricket match tournament, the activist added.

Lawrence said that the matter went legal and it is slated to be argued this week in court. “So, the upper caste Konnar community has decided to ostracise the Dalit community,” she added.