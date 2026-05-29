Video of Wasim Akram performing Haj ritual in iconic bowling action goes viral

Akram was among millions of Muslims undertaking Haj this year, accompanied by Misbah-ul-Haq and Fakhr-e-Alam.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th May 2026 9:27 pm IST|   Updated: 29th May 2026 10:14 pm IST
Former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram performs the Rami al-Jamarat ritual in Mina during Haj, using a bowling-style motion while throwing pebbles.
Wasim Akram performs Rami al-Jamarat in his signature bowling style. Photo: Screengrab/Video X

Makkah: A video of former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram performing a Haj ritual has gone viral, drawing widespread attention from cricket fans and social media users alike.

The footage shows the 59-year-old taking part in Rami al-Jamarat, a significant Haj rite in which pilgrims throw pebbles at pillars symbolising Satan.

Recorded in Mina, the clip spread rapidly across social media platforms, generating thousands of reactions. Many users shared the video as a nostalgic reminder of the former fast bowler’s distinctive style, while others viewed it as a memorable moment from his pilgrimage.

Subhan Bakery

Watch the viral video here

Akram is currently in Saudi Arabia for Haj alongside former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq and television host Fakhr-e-Alam.

One of Haj’s key rituals

Beginning on Eid al-Adha, Rami al-Jamarat is performed over three days in Mina. The ritual involves pilgrims throwing pebbles at designated structures symbolising Satan, commemorating Prophet Ibrahim’s rejection of temptation.

Lasting cricket legacy

Akram remains one of Pakistan’s most celebrated cricketers, having claimed 916 international wickets during a career spanning nearly two decades. Renowned for his mastery of swing bowling, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers in the history of the game.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th May 2026 9:27 pm IST|   Updated: 29th May 2026 10:14 pm IST

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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