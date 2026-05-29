Video of Wasim Akram performing Haj ritual in iconic bowling action goes viral

Makkah: A video of former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram performing a Haj ritual has gone viral, drawing widespread attention from cricket fans and social media users alike.
The footage shows the 59-year-old taking part in Rami al-Jamarat, a significant Haj rite in which pilgrims throw pebbles at pillars symbolising Satan.
Recorded in Mina, the clip spread rapidly across social media platforms, generating thousands of reactions. Many users shared the video as a nostalgic reminder of the former fast bowler’s distinctive style, while others viewed it as a memorable moment from his pilgrimage.
Watch the viral video here
Akram is currently in Saudi Arabia for Haj alongside former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq and television host Fakhr-e-Alam.
One of Haj’s key rituals
Beginning on Eid al-Adha, Rami al-Jamarat is performed over three days in Mina. The ritual involves pilgrims throwing pebbles at designated structures symbolising Satan, commemorating Prophet Ibrahim’s rejection of temptation.
Lasting cricket legacy
Akram remains one of Pakistan’s most celebrated cricketers, having claimed 916 international wickets during a career spanning nearly two decades. Renowned for his mastery of swing bowling, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers in the history of the game.