Video of woman trying to ‘return’ cash to Rajasthan minister Dhariwal goes viral

Kota: Two video clips purportedly showing a woman trying to “return” some money to Rajasthan Minister Shanti Dhariwal has triggered a row with PM Modi alleging at an election rally Tuesday the cash was meant to buy votes.

In one of the clips, the woman is heard saying Rs 25,000 was given to them by “bhaiya”, at which an aide of the minister interjected her, asking why was she raising the matter at this time.

At an election rally in Kota on Tuesday, Modi referred to the video and said, “The tainted minister does another act that the entire nation has been watching since yesterday.”

“Tempting a mother with money, he attempted to buy their vote. I’d like to applaud her for not only rejecting the money but also giving a sharp reply to the tainted minister and his entourage,” the prime minister said.

कोटा के कुन्हाड़ी में जनसंपर्क के दौरान धारीवाल जी द्वारा महिला को ₹25000 दिए गए परंतु महिला ने रुपए लौटा दिये । महिलाओं को यह पैसे नहीं सम्मान और न्याय चाहिए । धारीवाल वही है जिसने बलात्कार को… pic.twitter.com/i91ZWQ2MdE — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 20, 2023

Later, another video of the woman emerged on social media on Tuesday noon in which she was heard clarifying that the money was not meant for votes.

“The money was meant to purchase idols for a temple… They gave us Rs 25,000 while Rs 25,000 more was needed. The money was not given for votes,” she is heard saying in the latest video.