Video of Zayn Malik singing ‘Allah Ke Bande Hasde’ is unmissable!

Hyderabad: In a world where music has the power to unite and touch souls, British singer Zayn Malik’s rendition of Kailash Kher‘s 2003 iconic song ‘Allah Ke Bande’ stands as a shining example of the magic that can be created when two musical worlds collide.

In a delightful blast from the past, an old video of the former One Direction heartthrob singing one of the most loved songs among music lovers is resurfacing and captivating fans once again. The video has become an instant hit among music enthusiasts, leaving them in awe of his versatility and talent. Watch it below.

The video, which has been making rounds on social media, is truly unmissable for fans of both Zayn Malik and Kailash Kher.

Speaking more about Zayn Malik, the singer and songwriter has given a number of fan-favorite solo tracks and in fact won accolades like the American Music Award and an MTV Video Music Award, among several others. He is a former member of the fan-favorite five-member British-Irish boy band One Direction, the singing sensation band that has given a number of solo hits. One Direction consisted of Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson along with Zayn Malik.