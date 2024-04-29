Video: Old City of Hyderabad receives ‘polluted’ drinking water supply

Hyderabad: Residents in the Old City of Hyderabad have reportedly been receiving polluted drinking water supply for the past few days.

In a video shared by Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, visibly polluted water can be seen.

In the tweet, he alleged that the issue has been raised for the past three months, stating that polluted drinking water is being supplied to areas such as Reinbazar, SRT Colony, Azmath Nagar, and Imambad, all falling under the Yakutpura Assembly constituency, Hyderabad.

It's been since last three months that I have been raising this issue of polluted water being supplied to residents of Reinbazar, SRT Colony, Azmath Nagar, Imambad etc areas falling under Yakutpura Assembly Constituency but our @HMWSSBOnline and it's great @MDHMWSSB is not acting… pic.twitter.com/miUNNz4Zb1 — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) April 29, 2024

It is alleged that despite raising the issue, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has not taken any steps so far.

According to the party spokesperson, the majority of residents in the Yakutpura Assembly Constituency are either supplied with polluted water or no water at all.