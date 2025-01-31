Video: Oman Air flight from Hyderabad airport cancelled after 8 hr delay

Hyderabad: Oman Air’s Hyderabad-Muscat flight scheduled to depart from Hyderabad airport at 3:00pm was cancelled after an eight-hour delay.

Passengers who had already boarded reportedly faced suffocation due to an air conditioning system malfunction. Despite attempts to fix the issue, the flight was called off at 10:00pm.

A video circulating on social media shows distressed passengers expressing frustration, with some heard screaming in discomfort at Hyderabad airport.

Oman Air has yet to issue an official statement, and passengers claim no refunds or compensation have been provided yet.

In a similar incident on October 5, Airline passengers faced difficulties in the Hyderabad Airport after multiple Indigo flights were delayed for departure after the flight service provider faced a system outage.

According to reports, Indigo’s system slowdown started at 12:30 pm and was happening across the country. The glitch caused issues in check-in, and luggage management, causing huge queues and delayed multiple flights.

More than 25 flights run by Indigo were delayed to take off from the Hyderabad Airport, which were scheduled to fly passengers to various cities in the country.

During the system outage, Indigo’s self-drop baggage counters were not working at the Hyderabad airport, which forced passengers to stand in a queue for normal check-in, which was very long due to the increased number of travellers due to the day being a weekend in the Dasara season.

Similarly, an Indigo flight from Hyderabad Airport had to return without landing in Bengaluru, as dense fog shrouded Kempegowda International Airport.

The Indigo flight, which departed from RGIA and approached Bengaluru by 7:20 am, encountered visibility issues due to thick fog. The plane circled Kempegowda International Airport for over 45 minutes in an attempt to safely land.