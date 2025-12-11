Video: One dead in accident in Hyderabad’s Patancheru

Hyderabad: A bike-borne man died in an accident in Hyderabad’s Patancheru on Thursday, December 11, after a speeding car hit him from behind.

The deceased was identified as Mogulappa. The accident occurred at Indiramma Colony, Isnapur, when the car driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a car and the bike ahead of him. Two people were injured and are under medical care.

A video shared on social media shows the car driver losing control, smashing into the car and Mogulappa. The biker was dragged for a few seconds due to the impact.

Speaking to Siasat.com Patancheru circle inspector said, “The accident occurred in the afternoon. We are yet to receive a complaint regarding it.”