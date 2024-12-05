Video: Owaisi questions delays in RoB projects in Hyderabad in LS

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi addressed the Lok Sabha regarding the Railway Amendment Bill, 2024, highlighting the prolonged delays in the construction of the Falaknuma and Shastripuram rail over bridges (RoB).

He expressed concern that these projects, pending for four years, could potentially set a Guinness World Record for their incompleteness.

Owaisi noted the tragic loss of 10 to 15 lives during the construction of the Shastripuram RoB, emphasizing the urgency of completing these vital infrastructures.

The Falaknuma RoB is crucial as it connects the historic old city of Hyderabad to Chandrayangutta, serving as a major thoroughfare.

In December 2023, Owaisi had formally written to the South Central Railway, stressing that the RoB remains unfinished.

The SCR responded by indicating that the construction is expected to be completed by July 30 of this year.

Owaisi critiques Railway Amendment Bill 2024

Owaisi delivered a compelling critique of the Railway Amendment Bill 2024, emphasizing its shortcomings in addressing critical issues such as passenger safety, staff shortages, and fair compensation mechanisms.

Owaisi underscored the urgent need for systemic reforms within the Indian Railways, advocating for the establishment of an independent regulator, increased financial autonomy for zonal administrations, and enhanced safety measures to prevent accidents similar to the tragic Balasore incident.

Owaisi highlighted alarming statistics, noting that over 53,000 safety-related vacancies remain unfilled within the railway system.

He pointed out significant gaps in inspection standards that compromise passenger safety. His remarks called attention to the government’s neglect of what he described as the backbone of India’s transport system.

The debate surrounding the Railway Amendment Bill has sparked concerns among opposition members who argue that it could lead to increased privatization and a loss of autonomy for Indian Railways.

Congress MP Manoj Kumar voiced apprehensions that the bill may undermine the operational independence of railways.