Video: Pak woman Seema Haider reveals pregnancy with Sachin Meena’s child

Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who gained international attention for her unconventional love story, announced her pregnancy with her Indian partner, Sachin Meena.

The couple met through the popular online game PUBG Mobile and married in Nepal earlier this year.

In a viral video, Haider shared her joyful news, revealing her baby bump and expressing excitement about expecting her fifth child, which will be her first with Sachin.

Seema Haider’s journey to India

The couple’s journey began during the COVID-19 pandemic when they connected while gaming online. Their relationship blossomed into love, leading Seema to cross into India illegally in May 2023 with her four children to be with Sachin in Greater Noida.

Despite their happiness, the couple faces ongoing legal challenges. Seema’s first husband, Ghulam Haider, has filed a petition in a Noida court questioning the validity of her marriage to Sachin, claiming she did not divorce him before marrying again.

This legal battle adds complexity to their situation as they navigate their life together in India.

Seema’s story has drawn mixed reactions from the public and media, highlighting issues of cross-border relationships and the challenges faced by women defying traditional norms. While some celebrate their love story, others criticize the circumstances surrounding their union.

As they prepare for parenthood, the couple continues to share their experiences on social media, capturing the attention of many who follow their journey.