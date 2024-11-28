Video: Pakistan army accused of pushing praying man off cargo container

A disturbing incident occurred in Islamabad, Pakistan, where security forces allegedly pushed a man from a 25-foot stack of cargo shipping containers while he was praying. This event took place on November 26 amid widespread protests demanding the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned since August 2023 on charges related to the alleged sale of gifts valued at over 140 million rupees during his tenure.

The man was reportedly atop the container stack when armed police approached him. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by Khan, claimed that officers “brutally pushed him off from a height equivalent to three stories” as he attempted to hold onto the edge.

A video circulating on social media shows the man praying atop the containers before being forcefully pushed down, resulting in an unknown condition following his fall.

Protests escalate in Pakistan

Protests escalated over the weekend and intensified on November 26, with pro-Khan demonstrators facing heavy resistance from law enforcement, who employed tear gas and other measures to disperse the crowds. Reports indicate that at least six individuals, including both civilians and security personnel, lost their lives during these clashes.

The PTI reported instances of police brutality and subsequently halted their protests after the incident involving the man on the containers.

In a separate incident, a vehicle rammed into Pakistan Rangers personnel, resulting in the deaths of four Rangers officials on the Srinagar Highway in Islamabad late on November 25. This violence prompted authorities to call in the Pakistan Army to restore order, issuing orders to shoot troublemakers on sight.

Over 1000 arrested, curfew in place

As tensions rose, nearly 1,000 protesters were arrested in connection with the unrest. Islamabad’s police chief denied allegations that live ammunition was used against protesters but confirmed that weapons were seized during the clashes. The situation remains tense as accusations of excessive force by security forces continue to circulate.

In response to the protests and to maintain order during a high-level delegation visit from Belarus, authorities imposed Section 144, a colonial-era law restricting public gatherings. Imran Khan has faced numerous legal challenges since his government was ousted through a no-confidence motion in 2022 and remains incarcerated at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi while facing over 200 cases.

Despite being denied an election symbol in February’s general elections, Khan’s party won a significant number of seats as independents. He has accused the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its coalition partners of stealing the electoral mandate to gain power at the federal level.