Video: Pakistan cricket team left to load bags in Australia

Ahead of the three-match test series against Australia, the Pakistan cricket team was observed loading bags and other luggage onto a truck on Friday.

According to media reports, no representatives from the Pakistan embassy or Cricket Australia were present at the airport to welcome the team.

Netizens reacted after video of Pakistan team in Australia went viral

After the video of the Pakistan team went viral on social media, netizens started reacting on social media.

One individual commented, “Bhai koi official staff nahi hai kya jo lauggage truck mein load kare !! It’s pathetic !! From Australia or Pakistan cricket board !! Is that way of welcoming ???”

Bhai koi official staff nahi hai kya jo lauggage truck mein load kare !! It's pathetic !! From Australia or Pakistan cricket board !! Is that way of welcoming ??? — Rajveer (@Rajveerkap) December 1, 2023

Another person wrote, “This is disrespectful from cricket Australia. Remember the presidential protocol given by PCB to Australian team.”

This is disrespectful from cricket Australia. Remember the presidential protocol given by PCB to Australian team. — Sassy (@wharfdom) December 1, 2023

Also Read Watch: Pakistan cricket team receives warm welcome in Ahmedabad

Some other reactions are as follows

Pooor from Host nation for inter national event

Above all its theur duty to provide basic facility

Even hotels/ accommodation provide such service of loading unloading — ANKUSH GOYAL (@ankushg95) December 1, 2023

O god what is this?

Shame — Manish Thakur (@manisharjun77) December 1, 2023

Pakistan team faces difficult time after their exit from World Cup

Ever since the Pakistan team failed to enter the semifinal stage, numerous changes have taken place in the country’s cricket. Babar Azam stepped down as captain, and Shan Masood and Shaheen Afridi were named captains of the red-ball and T20I teams, respectively.

Changes were also made on the management front, with Mohammed Hafeez and Wahab Riaz assuming new roles as Director of Cricket and the chairman of selectors, respectively.

Despite these changes, the Pakistan team is left with no option but to load the luggage on their own in Australia.

It remains to be seen how overall arrangements for their stay in Australia will be made.