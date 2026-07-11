Video: Passenger says spoiled milk served on Vande Bharat Express

Netizens are not happy either. Many sarcastically remarked that ethanol is mixed in it.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: |   Updated:
A bowl of cornflakes with spoiled milk and a spoon, on a train tray table.
Spoiled milk served in Vande Bharat Express

Dalit activist and Congress leader Rajendra Pal Gautam has raised serious concerns over the quality of food served in Vande Bharat Express.

While travelling from Nizamuddin to Jhansi, the former Delhi minister was served breakfast that included cornflakes, milk, apple juice and cutlets. However, the milk appeared watery and spoiled. His travelling companion posted the video.

Vande Bharat catering is managed by the indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

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Lashing out at Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Indian Railways Board, IRCTC and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Gautam called the food quality “third class,” and chemical mixed with milk

“Railway Minister to kindly look into the matter. What are you feeding your passengers? This will only tarnish India’s image globally,” he said.

Aakhir kitna paisa kamaaoge? Kum-se-kum quality tho maintain kariye. Kyu logon ko maroge?” says an irate Gautam.

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In response, the North Central Railways have only tagged IRCTC to take necessary action.

Netizens are not happy either. Many sarcastically remarked that ethanol is mixed in it.

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Brother mixing chemicals in milk, highlighting safety concerns and health risks.
Lionel Messi in Argentina jersey celebrating on the football field with fans in the background.
Twitter post criticizing IRCTC and railway catering for corruption and poor service.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: |   Updated:

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