Video: Passenger says spoiled milk served on Vande Bharat Express

Dalit activist and Congress leader Rajendra Pal Gautam has raised serious concerns over the quality of food served in Vande Bharat Express.

While travelling from Nizamuddin to Jhansi, the former Delhi minister was served breakfast that included cornflakes, milk, apple juice and cutlets. However, the milk appeared watery and spoiled. His travelling companion posted the video.

Vande Bharat catering is managed by the indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

Lashing out at Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Indian Railways Board, IRCTC and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Gautam called the food quality “third class,” and chemical mixed with milk

“Railway Minister to kindly look into the matter. What are you feeding your passengers? This will only tarnish India’s image globally,” he said.

“Aakhir kitna paisa kamaaoge? Kum-se-kum quality tho maintain kariye. Kyu logon ko maroge?” says an irate Gautam.

What a shame that despite repeated complaints of sub-standard quality of food served on board Vande Bharat Express, nothing seem to have changed. This milk here appears to have been blended with Etahnol. pic.twitter.com/JXixzDraxD — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 11, 2026

In response, the North Central Railways have only tagged IRCTC to take necessary action.

Netizens are not happy either. Many sarcastically remarked that ethanol is mixed in it.