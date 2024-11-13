Video: Pickpocketer caught stealing at BRS padayatra in Telangana’s Jagtial

Hyderabad: A pickpocketer was on Tuesday, November 12 caught stealing in the Korutla area of Jagtial during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) padayatra.

The thief, who is yet to be identified was caught stealing wallets from BRS cadre while they were attending the Padayatra. The incident occurred during the meeting at the new bus stand. Upon noticing the thief, a few BRS cadre caught and thrashed him.

As the tension escalated, police intervened and took the accused to the police station.

Korutla MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar held a Padyatra in Jagtial

Korutla MLA, Dr Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday, November 12, initiated a padayatra in the Jagtial district of Telangana to mount pressure on the government over its unfulfilled promises to farmers.

The padayatra began from Korutla town and is expected to be joined by Siddipet MLA and former Telangana health minister T Harish Rao at Chelgal. Kumar alleged that the government failed to waive crop loans and provide Rythu Bharosa and a Rs 500 bonus to paddy farmers.

The BRS MLA further said that not only farmers, but all sections of the society, including women, students, unemployed youth, pensioners and others were unhappy with the Congress government.