Video: PM Modi praises Mohammed Shami in Amroha

PM Narendra Modi on Friday played a ‘dholak’ gifted to him and associated the instrument and fast bowler Mohammed Shami with the pride of Amroha.
Addressing a public meeting, he highlighted that Amroha’s dholak had received the GI tag and praised Shami for his outstanding performance in the World Cup, referring to him as ‘desh ka danka’.
He emphasized that the beats of the dholak should now resonate with ‘kamal chhap’.
The PM mentioned that his government bestowed the Arjuna Award upon the cricketer, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had gifted a stadium to the district.
Exercise Right to Vote, says PM Modi
Encouraging the electorate to exercise their voting rights, he emphasized that their votes would determine the country’s future.
He noted that Amroha had faced challenges under the non-BJP government but highlighted the rapid pace of development under the current administration.
Mohammed Shami receives Arjuna Award
Recently, the Indian cricketer was honored with the Arjuna Award by President Droupadi Murmu in a grand ceremony.
The pacer has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 as he is recovering from an ankle surgery and is not expected back before September this year.
“The fast bowler successfully underwent surgery on February 26, 2024, for his right heel problem. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team and is ruled out of the upcoming IPL 2024,” the BCCI statement read.
Shami has been inactive since last year’s World Cup final.