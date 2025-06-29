Video: Private bus overturns in Telangana’s Adilabad, 25 injured

Hyderabad: Twenty-five passengers were severely injured after a privately owned travel bus overturned in Telangana’s Adilabad district on Sunday, June 29.

The accident occurred near Gadi Hatnur village when the bus was en route to Amravati, Maharashtra, from Hyderabad.

The driver reportedly lost control, after which the bus hit a roadside railing and overturned.

Locals rushed to the scene to help the passengers. After being alerted, the Adilabad police, along with emergency services, including 108 ambulance teams, rushed to attend to the injured. Videos shared on social media showed police officials and locals gauging the situation at the accident site.

pic.twitter.com/U42Tr2hoRj — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 29, 2025

The injured are currently being treated at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). One passenger is reported to be critically injured.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Adilabad superintendent of police, Akhil Mahajan, said, “The accident occurred when the bus driver tried to make a turn. At the same time, a truck was passing through the area. Both vehicles hit a barricade, which led to the accident.”

“A construction company, which was constructing a highway in the area, placed barricades at the accident spot, and the construction work was stalled for two months. If the barricades had not been there, the accident would not have happened,” the SP explained.

The construction company has been boked under sections 125(A) (Whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three months or with fine which may extend to two thousand five hundred rupees, or with both) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).