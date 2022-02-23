Video: Priyanka Gandhi Shakes Hands and takes selfies With BJP Workers, Twitter reacts

Uttar Pradesh: In a rather surprising incident Priyanka Gandhi and BJP workers greeted each other when they crossed paths at an election campaign in Hardoin in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.
A video, that has gone viral in various social media accounts shows a smiling Priyanka shaking hands and taking selfies with the saffron party workers as they pass each other doing their respective election duties.
This is not the first time the Congress general secretary has been cordial to the opposition party. Once in Aligarh, she handed over the Congress manifestos to a group of BJP workers.
Uttar Pradesh went through the fourth phase of Assembly elections constituting 59 constituencies. The results will be declared on March 10.
Netizens reacted to the unexpected interaction and bonhomie on Twitter.