Video: Priyanka Gandhi Shakes Hands and takes selfies With BJP Workers, Twitter reacts

Uttar Pradesh: In a rather surprising incident Priyanka Gandhi and BJP workers greeted each other when they crossed paths at an election campaign in Hardoin in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Congress leader Smt. Priyanka Gandhi among BJP workers. pic.twitter.com/POnZB1CJFu — Anshuman Sail (@AnshumanSail) February 22, 2022

A video, that has gone viral in various social media accounts shows a smiling Priyanka shaking hands and taking selfies with the saffron party workers as they pass each other doing their respective election duties.

This is not the first time the Congress general secretary has been cordial to the opposition party. Once in Aligarh, she handed over the Congress manifestos to a group of BJP workers.

Uttar Pradesh went through the fourth phase of Assembly elections constituting 59 constituencies. The results will be declared on March 10.

Netizens reacted to the unexpected interaction and bonhomie on Twitter.

Will any bjp leaders do this? This is class — Ananda (@baba30) February 22, 2022

Politics of spreading empathy, healing and love.. @priyankagandhi greeting BJP workers who were happy to see her.. #UttarPradeshElections #BJPSeUPBachao pic.twitter.com/xX0HPXCyzd — Niraj Bhatia (@bhatia_niraj23) February 22, 2022

Those guys who asked Priyanka Gandhi for bracelet. There's something so innocent about them. Feel sorry how these youngsters are being misled by BJP. — Ajay 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpeakingTigers) February 22, 2022

Look at BJP workers thronging round Priyanka Gandhi clamouring to shake hands with her.



The irresistable Nehru-Gandhi charm and magic at work. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PgYlXBaLAl — Elizabeth (@Thapa4INC) February 22, 2022