Video: Probe against Punjab pastor after assault video surfaces online

A probe has been initiated by the Punjab’s Mohali police against controversial pastor Baljinder Singh after an alleged video of him assaulting his employees emerged on social media platforms.

The video shows Singh angrily throwing a file at one of the employees standing in front of him. He constantly slaps the employee while others look horrified. Singh’s anger shifts to a woman who is with a toddler. The video is dated March 13 from the Church of Glory and Wisdom in the Majri area of the Alwar district.

The Mohali police recorded the statements of the assaulted employees. Speaking to a local media, a Mohali police officer said, “A total of four pastors from Kurali and nearby areas lodged their complaints with us. They worked under Bajinder Singh for the past many years and now wished to work independently, which led to the dispute. The woman pastor in her complaint alleged that she was repeatedly slapped after being humiliated by Bajinder in his office, and the other victim also voiced the same,” a police official said.

On Monday, March 24, Bajinder Singh appeared in front of a Mohali court in connection with a 2018 sexual harassment case. When asked by the media about the video of attacking two employees, the pastor refused to comment.

A 22-year-old woman has accused Singh of sexual molestation when she was a minor working in his team. According to her complaint filed on February 20, she has named alleged sexual harassment, stalking, inappropriately touched her, forcing her to marry him even though she was already a married woman then and criminal intimidation by the pastor.