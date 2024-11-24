Video: Protests against Maoist killing of two tribals in Mulugu

Hyderabad: A large number of tribals from various villages of Telangana’s Mulugu district on Sunday, November 24 participated in a massive rally protesting against the recent killing of two tribal people.

Uika Ramesh and a local resident Uika Arjun were gunned down by Maoists on November 21, on suspicion of being police informants.

On Sunday, around 1500 tribals took part in the rally protesting against the killing. The protestors marched from Y Junction to the local bus stand in Eturu Nagaram.

Tribals alleged that the killing was Maoists’ way of asserting their dominance in the district. “Does the Maoist struggle involve killing of innocent tribals?” the protestors questioned.

The protestors urged the Telangana government to address their issues and take action against the Maoists.

Maoists kill two in Mulugu on suspicion being police informants

On November 21, Maoist’s in Mulugu hacked two people to death as they suspected them to be police informants. The Maoists, belonging to the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), resorted to the action in Penugolu Colony in Wajedu mandal headquarters.

The victims were identified as Uika Ramesh and a local resident Uika Arjun. Ramesh was the secretary of Peruru Gram Panchayat in the same mandal.

Also Read Maoists kill two villagers in Telangana on suspicion of being police informers

A group of Maoists attacked the duo with sharp-edged weapons, resulting in their death on the spot.

The assailants left a note near the bodies stating that both the deceased men were collecting information and passing it to the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB), an elite agency of the state police involved in anti-Maoist operations. The note was signed by Shantha, Wajedu-Venkatapuram area secretary of CPI (Maoist).

The attack came amid continuing attempts by Maoists to revive their activities in Telangana, which was once their stronghold.