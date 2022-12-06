Video: Rahul Gandhi blows kisses at BJP office in Rajasthan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday began his yatra on an unusual note and blew kisses to persons gathered on the rooftop of the BJP Jhalawar headquarters to catch a view of the march.

The video went viral on social media.

The yatra proceeded from Khel Sankul, where Gandhi had stopped on Monday night, and passed via Jhalawar in the morning.

Gandhi is accompanied by Chairman Minister Ashok Gehlot, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, other ministers, and MLAs.

The yatra is expected to arrive at Devarighata about 10 a.m. after traversing around 12 kilometres.