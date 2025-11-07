Video: Rahul Gandhi claims ‘vote chori’ in Bihar polls

New Delhi: Claiming that there were reports from Bihar strengthening the evidence of “vote chori”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the main culprits in this “murder of democracy” are the chief election commissioner and the two election commissioners who are committing the “biggest treachery against the Constitution”.

Gandhi also alleged that many BJP leaders and workers who voted in elections in other states are also voting in Bihar.

He said those who were given the responsibility to protect the right to vote have become partners in “stealing” people’s future.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, “My young and Gen Z friends of India, yesterday, I demonstrated with evidence how the government in Haryana was stolen through vote chori, and the public opinion of an entire state was taken away.”

“A few days ago, I also conducted a ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar to raise awareness about the widespread manipulation of voter lists through SIR. Today, news and videos coming from every corner of Bihar are further strengthening the evidence of vote chori,” he said.

बिहार के मेरे युवा साथियों,

मेरे Gen-Z भाइयों और बहनों,



कल का दिन सिर्फ़ मतदान का दिन नहीं,

बल्कि बिहार के भविष्य की दिशा तय करने का दिन है।



आपमें से कई पहली बार वोट डालने जा रहे हैं – यह सिर्फ़ आपका अधिकार नहीं,

बल्कि लोकतंत्र की सबसे बड़ी ज़िम्मेदारी है।



आपने देखा, हरियाणा… pic.twitter.com/PpDhlmKsoB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 5, 2025

Lakhs of voters have already been removed from the voter list, and now people are being prevented from voting at polling stations, he claimed.

“Remember, a government formed through vote theft never works in the interests of youth, Gen Z, and the general public,” the former Congress president said.

“…the main culprits in this murder of your democracy are: Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. These are the top officials of the Election Commission, yet they are the ones committing the biggest treachery against the Constitution and democracy,” Gandhi alleged.

Those who were given the responsibility to protect the right to vote have become partners in “stealing your future”, Gandhi said in his message to the people and the Gen Z.

His remarks came over Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s comments on Thursday, alleging that the NDA was “preparing to steal” the assembly polls in Bihar, “just like they did in Haryana”.

Addressing back-to-back public rallies in Sitamarhi, East Champaran and Madhubani districts, the Congress general secretary alleged that the Election Commission (EC) was “colluding with the government to weaken our Constitution and democratic rights”.

“Just like they stole the entire election in Haryana, they are preparing to do the same in Bihar by deleting 65 lakh votes from the rolls,” she said.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi, at a press conference here, had alleged that the Haryana assembly polls last year were “stolen”. Citing electoral list data, he had claimed that 25 lakh entries were fake and the EC colluded with the BJP to ensure the party’s victory.

While the first phase of polling for the Bihar Assembly polls took place on Thursday, the second and final one would be held on November 11 with the counting of votes for the 243-member Assembly scheduled for November 14.