Video: Rahul Gandhi plays cricket at Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: At the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra organised by the Indian National Congress (INC), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can be seen playing cricket with a young boy as the crowd gathered around them cheers on enthusiastically.

In a video posted by Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, the Congress leader can be seen bowling in Hyderabad as the jersey clad child bats. The video ends with Rahul Gandhi signing the boy’s bat, and telling him that he must learn how to bowl as well.

“You see, what donning the India jersey does to you – makes you unbeatable. Well played #TeamIndia!” Rahul tweeted.

You see, what donning the India jersey does to you – makes you unbeatable 😊❤️



Well played #TeamIndia! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/al8kTylXn3 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 2, 2022

The Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra was started on September 7 with an aim to unite India. The Yatra began from Kanyakumari and is currently in Telangana.

The Yatra will pass through 12 states, culminating in Jammu and Kashmir – spanning a distance of nearly 3,500 Km over the course of about 150 days.