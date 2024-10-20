Video: ‘Rainshaft clouds’ grace Hyderabad skies, netizens in awe

Hyderabad: The city skies displayed a visual treat of beautiful clouds during the daytime on Sunday, October 20, leaving the citizens of Hyderabad and netizens across the internet in awe.

Netizens shared images and videos of cotton-like rainy clouds, which glowed brightly in the afternoon sky and also witnessed a cloud which was visibly showering an ultra-localised rain, in a phenomenon called the “rain shaft”.

Rain shaft, or precipitation shaft is a weather phenomenon which is visible from the ground, as a dark vertical shaft of heavy rain, generally over a small area.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad Met Centre forecasted thunderstorms for Hyderabad and 14 other districts for Sunday, October 20.

Light rains are likely to be accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Rangareddy, and Medchal Malkajgiri districts of the state.

Clouds are in good mood to rain in Hyderabad? pic.twitter.com/7i5fBKXBV5 — M.shanthibhushan (@msbhushan1) October 20, 2024