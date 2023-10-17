Video: Raj MLA ‘kicking’ man’s turban; BJP says people will kick out Cong in same way

Jaipur: In a purported video, Rajasthan Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Bidhuri was seen kicking and tossing the turban of a person.

As the video went viral on social media, BJP leaders condemned the MLA’s alleged act and have said that the Congress government will also be “thrown out of power just the same way the MLA threw the turban of this man”.

Also Read Congress president Kharge in poll-bound Rajasthan today

State BJP chief C.P. Joshi said that on one side the Congress is raising the slogan of Jan Samman Jai Rajasthan, on the other hand, their MLA insults the man by “kicking away his turban”.

“This is just an example, in the last five years Congress has worked to humiliate all sections of the society including farmers, youth and women. In Rajasthan, turban is considered a symbol of pride and honour. Kicking the turban by a public representative is condemnable. Congress did not do any work for five years, if a person goes to the public representative with his complaint then they misbehave with him. Their entire focus is on corruption and filling their pockets,” Joshi added.

Viral video: Congress MLA kicks elderly man's turban



Video of #Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Bidhuri from Begusarai in the spotlight.

In 2021, the elderly man's turban was kicked when he approached for his son's job. This is a stark example of how some politicians treat… pic.twitter.com/NDFbo1xlgd — Anil Tiwari (@Anil_Kumar_ti) October 17, 2023

“The Home Ministry, which is meant to protect the public, was misused by the Chief Minister just to save his power. The people of the state have resolved to uproot this inefficient and useless government,” he said.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said: “After coming to power, Congress leaders start considering themselves as English Viceroys… There are not many days left, their hangover will come down in the elections.”

मेरी छवि को धूमिल करने के लिए लोग षड्यन्त्र पूर्वक जो वीडियो एडिट करके वायरल कर रहे है || उसकी सचाई ये है की ये वीडियो 21-10-2021 का है व वीडियो में आ रहा व्यक्ति लोभी राम और उसके पुत्र जिस के ख़िलाफ़ पारसोली थाने में 16-07-2021 को रेप का केस दर्ज हुआ था । वह हर जगह आ कर पगड़ी रख pic.twitter.com/PGKHcOwGHJ — Rajendra Singh Bidhuri (@BidhuriRajendra) October 17, 2023

On X post, Rajasthan MLA, Rajendra Singh Bidhuri said, ‘To tarnish my image, people are conspiratorially editing the video and making it viral. The truth of this video is that this video is from 21-10-2021 and the person in the video is Lobhi Ram and his son against whom Parsoli A case of rape was registered in the police station on 16-07-2021. he comes and wears a turban everywhere.’