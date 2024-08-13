Video: Raja Singh shares views on Waqf Bill

Hyderabad: BJP MLA from the Goshamahal Assembly constituency, Raja Singh, on Monday shared his views on the Waqf Bill that was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, he stated that the central government has taken a significant step in proposing amendments to the Waqf Act.

VIDEO | “This issue needs to be resolved. BJP government-led central government has taken a very good step to make amendments to the Waqf Bill,” says BJP leader T Raja Singh on Waqf Board (Amendment) Bill.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/0xmrwB7p0T — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 12, 2024

Raja Singh blames Congress

The MLA further alleged that the Waqf Board possesses the third-largest land holdings in the country, claiming that Waqf controls 9.40 lakh acres of land.

Supporting the bill, he emphasized the importance of amending the Waqf Act, alleging that Waqf has encroached upon lands belonging to both Muslims and Hindus.

Accusing the Congress party, he claimed that due to the party’s support, the Waqf land holdings increased from 4 lakh to 9.4 lakh acres.

Waqf Bill

The Waqf Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, has been referred to a joint committee of Parliament after a heated debate.

This bill is the latest in a series of key draft legislations to be referred to a joint committee of Parliament since 2015.

After the bill has been reviewed, the committee will submit its report to the House. Members who disagree with the majority report can provide a dissenting opinion.

Although the bill has been referred to the joint parliamentary panel, many political leaders, including Raja Singh, have begun expressing their views on the legislation.