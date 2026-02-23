Mumbai: Queen controversies Rakhi Sawant is back in headlines? No, she never leaves headlines. In the latest, she has once again drawn attention and this time for her faith-driven journey. The actress, famously known for her dramatic public persona, is currently in the holy city of Madinah as Ramzan begins.

A video of Rakhi with her friend, Pakistani influencer Zarnab Khan Swati, has gone viral on Instagram. In the clip, Rakhi is seen wearing a maroon abaya and expressing happiness at being close to the Haram Sharif for prayers. She recently stated that she plans to spend the entire month of Ramzan in Makkah and Madinah for spiritual rejuvenation.

This visit continues her growing focus on faith. Rakhi reportedly performed Umrah multiple times throughout 2025 and began 2026 with a similar pilgrimage. Speaking candidly on Aabra Ka Daabra with Paras Chhabra, she revealed that she has completed Umrah six times and finds “real peace in connecting with Allah.”

“When I stood in front of the Kaaba Sharif, I asked Allah whether my pains would end, whether the cases against me would finish, whether I would get a Golden Visa, and whether the film industry would love me again,” Rakhi shared, adding that she felt spiritually answered in every way.

When Rakhi Sawant accepted Islam

Rakhi embraced Islam in 2022 during her marriage to Adil Khan Durrani, which ended in 2023 following serious allegations. Adil was later jailed for six months before being released on bail. She completed her first Umrah in August 2023.

Rakhi Sawant with Waahid Ali Khan (Instagram)

Beyond her personal pilgrimages, Rakhi has also sponsored Umrah trips for around 20 to 21 underprivileged people from India and Pakistan, with plans to continue this effort in the future.