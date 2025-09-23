Mumbai: Queen of controversies, Rakhi Sawant, is once again making headlines. Known for grabbing attention, Rakhi has always kept fans and media engaged with her personal life, bold statements, and now, her spiritual journey.

Rakhi shared a video of herself performing Umrah at Makkah, revealing that this is her fifth Umrah. The post quickly went viral, especially because she tagged Salman Khan and invited him to perform Umrah as well.

In the video, Rakhi is heard saying, “Salman bhai, aap ek baar yaha aa jao. Maine paanch baar Umrah kiya hai. Yaha aa jao. Umrah karo. Salman bhai, main aapke liye dua mangti hoon. Sabke liye main dua mangti hoon. Mera desh aur mere bhai-behen sahi salamat rahe. Meri maa ko jannat mile.”

For the unversed, Rakhi performed her first Umrah in August 2023. She also began 2025 with another visit to the holy city.

Rakhi had embraced Islam in 2022 during her marriage to Adil Khan Durrani, which ended in 2023 following serious allegations against him. Adil was later jailed for six months before being released on bail.

With this latest Umrah, Rakhi continues to blend her personal, spiritual, and public life in ways that keep her fans talking.