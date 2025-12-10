Mumbai: Rakhi Sawant, the undisputed queen of controversies, headlines and Bigg Boss drama, always proves that there can never be another entertainer like her. The star, who embraced Islam and adopted the name Fatima during her Nikah with Adil Khan Durrani in 2022, has been consistently vocal about how the religion brought emotional healing in her life.

In a candid conversation with Paras Chhabra on his podcast Aabra Ka Daabra, Rakhi revealed that she has performed Umrah six times and finds “real peace in connecting with Allah.”

“When I stood in front of Kaaba Sharif, I asked Allah, will my pains end, will the cases against me finish, will I get a Golden Visa, will the film industry love me again?” Rakhi shared, adding that she felt spiritually answered in every way.

Talking about learning Namaz, the actress said she teaches herself through online videos and tries to follow all five prayers. “I didn’t know anything. I started watching YouTube and learned Fajr, Dhuhr, Asr, Maghrib and Isha. I try to pray all my rakats sincerely. I am still learning,” she added proudly.

Rakhi Sawant (Instagram)

Rakhi also spoke about Tahajjud and waking up at 3 AM just to feel spiritually close to God. “Everyone sleeps at that hour, but I feel Allah listens at that time. Even if you are a beginner or don’t know the prayers perfectly, intention reaches God,” she said with emotion.

Sharing her personal pain, Rakhi said her faith came during a phase of loneliness. “I lost my parents, I felt betrayed, and I was deeply hurt. But I found a connection with Allah. I ask Him every night to make my life better.”

In her classic dramatic yet heartfelt style, Rakhi ended by saying she respects all religions equally, “Allah says respect every religion. I was born in a Hindu family and I respect that. Everyone should respect every faith.”

Love her or question her, Rakhi once again proves what she does best — staying real, staying dramatic and staying unforgettable. Because honestly, the world will truly never get another Rakhi Sawant again.