Video: Rare camel sold for Saudi Riyal 7 mn in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: A video clip, documented an auction of the rare aesthetic camel sale in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which has been sold for Saudi Riyal 7 million at one of the highest prices reported in the Kingdom, local media reported on Saturday.

In a video, dozens of owners and camel lovers gathered around the camel, while an auctioneer in the traditional Saudi attire announced through a microphone the amounts paid by those wishing to acquire that camel.

The auction starts with an initial offer of 5 million Saudi Riyal while the camel appears inside a closure. It ends up with Saudi Riyal 7 million for the camel.

Watch here

According to the news portal Al Mard, details were not disclosed of the seller or the buyer.

Camels are popular animals that are closely related to the heritage of Saudi Arabia. This animal has long been called the “ship of the desert”, being the lifeline of the inhabitants of the desert.

The largest camel festival in the world is held annually in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It is organized by the Camel Club. It aims to consolidate and enhance the camel heritage in Saudi, Arab and Islamic culture, and provide a cultural, tourist, sports, entertainment and economic destination for camels and their heritage.

On July 22, 2017, the camel club was established for the first time in Saudi Arabia.

In January 2022, Saudi Arabia has established the world’s first camel hotel, offering camel care and popular animal care.