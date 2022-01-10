Video: World’s first hotel for camels in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is home to the first hotel in the world to serve and comfort camels. The hotel, called Tatman, includes 120 hotel rooms that provide all services to camels, local media from the gulf country reported on Sunday.

According to Arabic daily, English Al-Arabiya, more than 50 people serve in this hotel and they are divided between room services, care, attention, and protection as well.

Tatman hotel, provides a 5-star service, including preparing meals for camels, taking care of the appearance and general appearance, in addition to providing hot milk, and making sure to clean and heat the rooms.

“This hotel is the first of its kind in the world, but in a different and new style. Everything is available ranging from cleaning rooms to warm air-conditioning,” the official spokesman for the camel club in Saudi Arabia, Muhammad Al-Harbi said in a presentation video.

The price for the night in this hotel is 400 riyals, and checkout is at 12.30 pm.

Saudi Arabia hosts the largest camel festival in the world

The largest camel festival in the world is held annually in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It is organized by the Camel Club. The King Abdulaziz Camel Festival is an annual cultural, economic, sports and entertainment festival held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under royal patronage. It aims to consolidate and enhance the camel heritage in Saudi, Arab and Islamic culture, and provide a cultural, tourist, sports, entertainment and economic destination for camels and their heritage.

The festival hosts effective participation by large owners from Saudi Arabia, the Gulf states and the Arab countries, and participation from other countries such as Russia, France, and the United States of America, provided that the activities will last for 40 days.

The kingdom is currently holding the sixth edition of the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, an annual event and the world’s biggest pageant. The sixth edition kicked off on December 1, 2021, and will be ending by January 12, 2022.

Thirty-three female camel owners have been allowed to enter their animals for the first time in a beauty contest.

Photo: The National News

The festival attracts more than 100,000 visitors a day from around the world. There are about 5,000 people working to make the festival a great success.