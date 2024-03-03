Video: Road collapses in UP’s Lucknow creating massive crater

A video has emerged on social media platforms showing a red car stuck on a large crater in the middle of a road in Vikas Nagar, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

The crater, or a massive pothole is reportedly 30 feet wide and 20 feet deep. It was created after a brief spell of rainfall.

pic.twitter.com/SuRBp41p29 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 3, 2024

According to locals, the incident happened around 2.30 pm when a red car’s frontal tires crossed the spot while its hind tires got stuck.

The red car was stuck by its rear wheels. It was finally rescued by the Lucknow municipal corporation and police. No injuries were reported, Times of India said.

Like a crater hit the main road in Vikas Nagar, Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/dvT2JEtyGO — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 3, 2024

The Public Works Department, under whose jurisdiction the road falls, said it is looking into the matter. The massive pothole or crater was later barricaded by officials to avoid further mishaps.

The road is a major route connecting all eight sections of Vikas Nagar which has a population of nearly 50,000 residents. This incident marks the fourth such collapse in three years.