Video: RTC conductor dies in accident in Telangana’s Khammam

Hyderabad: A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) conductor died in an accident in Telangana’s Khammam on Sunday, March 30.

Five passengers were injured after the RTC bus collided with a stationary oil tanker in Kotha Lankapalli village of Penuballi mandal. The Super Luxury bus belonging to Khammam depot was traveling from Vizag to Khammam.

There were around 20 passengers on board the bus. The deceased was identified as a 50-year-old Sitarama Prasad of Kallur, who worked at the Sathupalli depot. He boarded the bus to go home after he was done with his duty.

A video of the accident shared on social media shows the bus mangled from the front. The Khammam police have registered a case, and the investigation is underway.