Video: RTC conductor dies in accident in Telangana’s Khammam

Five passengers were injured in the accident after the bus collided with a stationary oil tanker in Kotha Lankapalli village of Penuballi mandal.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th March 2025 6:26 pm IST
Bus accident in Khammam

Hyderabad: A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) conductor died in an accident in Telangana’s Khammam on Sunday, March 30.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Five passengers were injured after the RTC bus collided with a stationary oil tanker in Kotha Lankapalli village of Penuballi mandal. The Super Luxury bus belonging to Khammam depot was traveling from Vizag to Khammam.

There were around 20 passengers on board the bus. The deceased was identified as a 50-year-old Sitarama Prasad of Kallur, who worked at the Sathupalli depot. He boarded the bus to go home after he was done with his duty.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Future City will be an investment destination, says Telangana CM

A video of the accident shared on social media shows the bus mangled from the front. The Khammam police have registered a case, and the investigation is underway.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th March 2025 6:26 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button