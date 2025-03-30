Future City will be an investment destination, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy said on Sunday, March 30, that the proposed Future City near Hyderabad will emerge as a destination for investments in the country.

Addressing the main official celebration to mark Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, at Ravindra Bharati in Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy also stated that the development of Future City will employ lakhs of people.

Emphasising the need for developing new cities to propel the country’s development, he said the Future City has been planned with the vision to boost Telangana’s growth. “It will not be a mere city where people will live, but it will be an investment destination,” he said.

Claiming that ‘Telangana Rising ‘ is creating wonders, he said the government was working with the aim of making Telangana a role model for the entire country.

Revanth Reddy compared the annual budget 2025-2026, presented by Deputy chief minister and finance minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, with ‘Ugadi Pachadi’. He said that the state government is working with the goal of increasing revenues and distributing them among the poor. He said the budget has given top priority to agriculture, education, health, and infrastructure.

The chief minister also observed that better law and order is a must to attract investments to the state. He reiterated the resolve to undertake the Musi River rejuvenation project.

On Musi river project

In an apparent reference to the opposition’s criticism of the Musi River project, he remarked that when development happens, there will be some obstacles. No policy will have 100 percent support, he said.

Also Read Kancha Gachibowli land auction: HCU students burn effigy of Telangana CM

Extending heartfelt wishes to Telangana people on the occasion of ‘Vishwavasu Nama’ Ugadi, Revanth Reddy wished that the state witnesses growth in both welfare and development and also people get abundant employment opportunities.

On fine rice distribution

He said the state government was launching a scheme to provide fine-quality rice to the poor. He recalled that it was the Congress government that enacted the Food Security Act to alleviate hunger among the poor in the country.

He pointed out that Telangana ranks number one in paddy production in the country. Last year, the state produced 1.56 lakh tonne paddy, he said, adding that even the undivided Andhra Pradesh had not seen this level of production.

The government is also paying a bonus to farmers cultivating fine-quality paddy. He said 60-65 percent of farmers in the state were growing fine-quality rice.

Deputy chief minister Vikramarka, state ministers and senior officials attended the programme.