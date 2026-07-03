Video: Rush for free biryani leads to jostling in Hanamkonda

Hyderabad: A large crowd gathered outside a newly opened hotel in Hanamkonda on Thursday, July 2, after the management announced the distribution of 300 free biryani packets as part of its inaugural celebrations.
According to reports, nearly 1,000 people turned up at the venue to avail of the offer, leading to a rush and jostling among those waiting in line for the free food packets.
The situation briefly turned chaotic as the crowd swelled beyond the organisers’ expectations.
Police bring situation under control
Police personnel rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, preventing any injuries or untoward incidents.
The hotel management had earlier announced that 300 free biryani packets would be distributed to mark the opening of Surabhi Grand Hotel.