Video: Russian model compares Hyderabad’s skyline to Dubai

Hyderabad: A video by Russian vlogger and model Kseniia, who is based in Delhi, comparing Hyderabad’s skyline to Dubai, has gone viral on Instagram with over one crore views and 7,00,382 likes.

The video clip, captured at sunset, showcases Hyderabad’s modern cityscape with high-rise buildings, upscale restaurants, organised parking, pedestrian-friendly pavements, and comparatively lighter traffic than Bengaluru and Gurgaon.

In the video, Kseniia explores HITEC City while appreciating its urban planning and modern skyline. At one point, an on-screen caption reads, “Habibi, it’s not Dubai. It is Hyderabad.”

Online reactions

The post sparked a wave of responses. Many users expressed pride at the international attention.

“I feel proud that I was born and raised in Hyderabad when I see people around the world praising it,” one wrote.

Another commented, “I was shocked to see this when I last visited Hyderabad. Amazing development.”

Others were more critical, arguing the video showed only a polished corner of the city.

“This is not the complete Hyderabad, just one corner,” said a user.

Another remarked, “Those who live here know how disorganised the city is.”

A third pointed to civic issues: “Traffic, waterlogging, broken roads—it looks nice until reality sets in.”

Despite the criticism, the video has drawn global attention to Hyderabad. Many praised the city’s diversity, pleasant climate, and rapid modernisation, with one user even calling it the “upcoming world’s best city in India.”