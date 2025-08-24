Two Andhra women cremated in Bahrain after five years

Satyavati Korada died in a road accident, while Paidamma Pallavakada passed away from a heart attack.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 24th August 2025 11:28 pm IST
Representative image
Representational Image

Manama: Two women from Andhra Pradesh were finally cremated in Bahrain on Wednesday, August 20, nearly five years after their deaths, highlighting the struggles faced by expatriates abroad.

Satyavati Korada, 29-year-old from Eluru district, died in a road accident in 2020, while Paidamma Pallavakada, 48-year-old from Anakapalle district, passed away the same year due to a heart attack. Their bodies had been kept in a Bahraini mortuary as their families did not come forward to claim them, according to sources to Siasat.com.

Following coordination between Bahraini authorities, the Indian Embassy, and Andhra Pradesh officials, the families gave consent for cremation.

MS Teachers

The last rites were performed at a Hindu cremation ground in Manama by social worker D V Shiva Kumar, with support from local organisations and the Andhra Pradesh NRTs Institute, sources said.

Shiva Kumar commended the humanitarian efforts of the Bahraini government and Indian Embassy in ensuring the women received proper rites despite the long delay.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 24th August 2025 11:28 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button