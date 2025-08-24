Two Andhra women cremated in Bahrain after five years

Manama: Two women from Andhra Pradesh were finally cremated in Bahrain on Wednesday, August 20, nearly five years after their deaths, highlighting the struggles faced by expatriates abroad.

Satyavati Korada, 29-year-old from Eluru district, died in a road accident in 2020, while Paidamma Pallavakada, 48-year-old from Anakapalle district, passed away the same year due to a heart attack. Their bodies had been kept in a Bahraini mortuary as their families did not come forward to claim them, according to sources to Siasat.com.

Also Read Indian expat in Saudi Arabia heads home after embassy secures exit ban waiver

Following coordination between Bahraini authorities, the Indian Embassy, and Andhra Pradesh officials, the families gave consent for cremation.

The last rites were performed at a Hindu cremation ground in Manama by social worker D V Shiva Kumar, with support from local organisations and the Andhra Pradesh NRTs Institute, sources said.

Shiva Kumar commended the humanitarian efforts of the Bahraini government and Indian Embassy in ensuring the women received proper rites despite the long delay.